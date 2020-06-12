Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dakota Johnson has signed on to star in and serve as executive producer of a new mockumentary-style TV series called Rodeo Queens for Amazon Studios. The 30 year old actress will executive produce with Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who will create the series and serve as show runner. Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein will direct the pilot, with a writer’s room currently being assembled for the show. The show will be a mockumentary style show like The Office that will follow a group of hopeful rodeo queens ‘as they compete for the coveted crown. There is no word yet on what specific character Johnson will play in the series, which was picked up in a competitive situation with other networks/streamers vying for it. It remains unclear when production may begin on the series, or when it may be slated to debut on Amazon Studios’ streaming platform.