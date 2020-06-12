Share:

MITHI - On the directives of Sindh Relief Commissioner to make all necessary arrangements well before the start of the upcoming monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem here on Thursday directed all concerned departments to make all the necessary arrangements in this regard. In a letter to the concerned departments’ officials, he asked them that as per past practice, they should prepare and share the monsoon contingency plan, particularly keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-2019. He further asked them to activate the control rooms, and keep the District Control Room, already established for the purpose, well informed about the latest happenings.

He also asked them not to leave the headquarters without prior permission.

The DC also directed the concerned local governments to ensure the removal of garbage from gutter lines and nullahs besides the repair and proper maintenance of the dewatering pumps.

Thaheem asked the Health Department for setting up medical camps as well as forming mobile medical teams for human population as well as for livestock.

He asked the livestock department officials for making arrangements for the provision of fodder to the animals.

He also directed the WAPDA authorities to start making preparations right now to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people during the rains.