ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday once again suspended all the court's proceedings for a period of one month due to the increasing threat of the spread of COVID-19 in upcoming days. The Commission has also announced that the staff of all the wings would be brought to 50 percent and the heads of all the respective wings are directed to devise a policy to carry on the smooth functioning of official business. In the new guidelines for the employees, the commission has directed all the employees to wear face masks while entering the building otherwise no one will be allowed to enter the building.