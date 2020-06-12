Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 29th birthday in Los Angeles recently. And later, the model took to Instagram to thank some of her 26.5 million followers who shared their well-wishes on her big day. ‘Thank you all for my birthday love,’ she captioned a photo showing her cradling a bouquet of flowers, while dressed in a white button down shirt dress. The London-born star flashed a content smile with her dark brown tresses pulled back off her face with the exception of some strands that framed her cheekbones.