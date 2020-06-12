Share:

ISLAMABAD - What are essential oil diffusers good for? Glad you want to know. Oil diffusers fill a space with a pleasant smell, provide eye-candy to a home or office (depending on the brand), and, in many cases, promote mental health. Yes, studies have shown that scents can change your mood for the better. Aroma therapists believe natural scents alter mood by reaching the portion of the brain that governs emotion. The proper scent, they say, can calm the tense and stimulate the drowsy. Indeed, there are all kinds of therapies out there that help sustain one’s emotional well-being. Some involve years of psychological discussions with trained professionals, while others are much less time consuming. Aroma therapy, in particular, is a practice that doesn’t require too much effort. Many of us could use some help to circumvent the distress and anxiety we’re feeling. And though an essential oil diffuser will certainly not change the world, it might put you on the right path to a momentary state of equilibrium and help provide you with some much-needed self care time.