ISLAMABAD - The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Thursday expressed reservations on Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) revised policy of PhD admissions that suggests admission to PhD programme after undergraduate degree.

A statement released said that FAPUASA has shown serious reservations on HEC revised policy of PhD admissions. President FAPUASA, Central Dr. SohailYousaf after consultation with FAPUASA Executive Council said that we reject HEC revised PhD admission policy.

This recommendation is made without taking HEI’s and academia on-board. The commission has recommended some drastic changes. The policy suggests allowing direct admission to PhD programs after an undergraduate degree (16 Years). This will have great meaning for the postgraduate programmes of the universities in Pakistan.

M.Phil program will become rightly redundant which will be a great loss for the universities of Pakistan. Research productivity will decline considerably since the students after having acquired M.Phil degree are well privy to the research requirements and prerequisites.

Masters and MPhil students are trained to undertake quality research work, reflected through their international research publications. Based on this experience, they succeed securing PhD admissions in top ranking world universities. Pakistani BS programmes are not internationally recognised and virtually no student is admitted/funded for research programmes in foreign universities.

With the undermining of Masters/MPhil programmes, the number of Pakistani students in foreign universities will decrease drastically.

This will put Pakistan at least 10 years behind compared with where it is today, which is not best either.