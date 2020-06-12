Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the government has achieved another landmark as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the country's first COVID-19 testing kit.

On Twitter, the minister said that with this new development there will be a significant reduction in the cost of testing and will also save a lot on the import bill.

"Congratulations to @Official_NUST and our brilliant scientists ...you people have made us proud," he wrote on Twitter.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) had developed 1.5 million testing kits, which were forwarded to DRAP for approval.

As of today, Pakistan's coronavirus cases exceeded 125,900 with above 2,000 deaths.