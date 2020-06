Share:

MITHI - District police in its ongoing crackdown against criminal elements on Thursday arrested four drug paddlers and recovered 373 liters raw wine.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Islamkot police station conducted raids with team at moonshine distillery and arrested 3 drug dealers with 363 liters of raw wine. The cases were registered against arrested accused Mahavjee s/o Nanjee Kolhi and his two sons Mangal and Bhimro, all residents of Islamkot.