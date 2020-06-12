Share:

RAWALPINDI - An 18-year-old girl was shot dead by unknown assailant at her home in limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat. The dead body of the girl was moved to hospital where she was identified as Javeria Jahangir.

According to details, a citizen Muhammad Jahangir lodged complaint with officials of PS Rawat stating her daughter was present in her room when an unknown masked man wearing black dress came inside and opened firing on her. He said his daughter sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas, the killer managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. He asked police to register a case against the killer and to arrest him. The police later lodged a case against unknown killer and began investigation.