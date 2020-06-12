Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a statement, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government is overcoming all challenges successfully under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added that Prime Minister has put the country on path of development and prosperity by correcting its direction. He said the Prime Minister is taking steps to protect the nation from coronavirus pandemic and from hunger, while the opposition is doing politics rather than giving positive suggestions. He said we are bringing reforms in institutions under our charter to improve the service delivery. He said people of Pakistan have become aware and they cannot be duped by those who prefer their personal interests over national benifit. Senator Shibli Faraz said the previous governments paralyzed the national institutions for their personal gains and benefits. He added that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif's speech reflects his ignorance about the regional and international situation; his statement is an attempt to distort facts and is full of controversies.