The budget session of the National Assembly will be held today(Friday) at 4.00 pm at the parliament house in Islamabad.

The PTI government will present its second annual budget 2020-21 with the major thrust to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with fiscal interventions but all will have to be done folded into “fiscal discipline” under the tight scrutiny of the IMF programme.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar will present the Federal Budget for the fiscal year, 2020-21.

The session of upper house will also be held today at Parliament House in Islamabad at 5 p.m.

Minister for Industries and Production, will lay before the Senate a copy of the Finance Bill, 2020, containing the Annual Budget Statement.