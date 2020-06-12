Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that number of coronavirus patients is increasing rapidly and with the increasing number of cases, the provincial government is also upgrading health facilities.

Presiding over a meeting of Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) Committee here on Thursday at Sindh Secretariat, he said that number of ICUs and HDUs in the province was also being increased and upgraded.

The meeting was attended by members of CEF committee, Chairman Chief Ministers Inspection Team Ahsan Mangi and Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor Dr SM Tariq Rafi.

The Sindh chief secretary further stated that now the number of COVID-19 patients was increasing day by day. “We are going towards peak of the disease and a large number of coronavirus patients are currently in home isolation. Now it’s very important to provide oxygen to these people at their homes,” said Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

He constituted a committee comprising secretary health, VC Jinnah Sindh Medical University, CEO Indus Hospital and additional secretary of CM Secretariat for devising a mechanism and advertisement under public-private partnership node for a programme to deliver oxygen cylinders to the COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that timely supply of oxygen cylinders in homes could save many lives.

He added that testing laboratories will be set up in divisional headquarters, medical universities of the province. It was informed in the meeting that at present three companies are supplying oxygen cylinders in the province. In the meeting of Coronavirus Emergency Fund, Sindh Finance Secretary said that so far Rs 3.62 billion had been deposited in Coronavirus Emergency Fund. He further informed the meeting that so far Rs1.11 billion had been utilized and other purchase orders of over Rs1 billion had also been placed.