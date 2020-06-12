Share:

Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2020-21 announced by the Federal Government here Friday:

— Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs 1.324 trillion

— The share of federal PSDP is Rs 650 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 674 billion.

— Rs 1320 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

— Board of Investment will get Rs 80 million.

— Rs 47,802 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

–The Climate Change Division will get Rs 5,000 million.

— Rs 103 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.

— Rs 254 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

–Rs 660 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

–Rs1,579 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

–Rs 282 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

— The Federal Education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 4,526 million.

— Rs 66,666 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

— Rs10 million has been provided for Foreign Affairs Division.

— The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 29,470 million.

— Rs 8,736 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

— Rs 256 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

–Rs 800 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

— Rs 360 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

–Rs 6,672 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

— Rs 929 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

–Rs 14,758 million has been granted for Interior Division.

— Rs 52,424 million has been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Division.

— Rs 991 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

–Rs 2,683 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

— Rs 53 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

— Rs 12,000 million has been earmarked for National Food Security and Research Division.

— Rs 14,508 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

— Rs 194 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

— Rs 23,297 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

— Rs 350 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

— Rs 1,786 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

— Rs 3,545 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

— Rs 135 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

— Rs 24,000 million has been set aside for Railway Division.

— Rs 53 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

— Rs 1,697 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

— Rs 4,458 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

— Rs 4,975 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

— Rs 81,250 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

— Rs 118,674 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.

— Rs 39,649 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

— Rs 3,000 million has been earmarked for ERRA.

— Rs 70,000 million has been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.