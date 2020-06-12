Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Thursday, issued a conditional stay order against sugar inquiry commission and ordered mills to sell sugar at Rs70 per kilogram till next date of hearing. The court stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from taking actions against the sugar mills under inquiry report. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the petition filed by 17 sugar mills challenging the establishment of sugar inquiry commission. The petition had named Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akber, interior ministry, director general of FIA, director general of Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab and others as respondents in the case. The petitioner’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan alleged that the federal government had set up inquiry commission against the law. The commission had crossed its legal mandate during the inquiry process, he said, adding that the commission had no authority to conduct forensic audit of the sugar mills. To a query by the bench, the lawyer said the report had alleged that sugar stock was available more than the need. It further alleged that sugar mills owners had created an artificial shortage of sugar in the country to get extra income. To another question, he said the sugar price was Rs53 per kg in November 2018. To this the chief justice said the price had reached to Rs85 within two years. Why the common citizen was affected by the price hike, the judge said adding the commission should have addressed this public issue in its report. The court said it was giving stay order conditionally, the court usually did not interfere into the powers of the executive but it was a matter of public interest. The chief justice said subsidy should be given to provide relief to the poor people. The court sought comments from the respondents within ten days and adjourned hearing of the case