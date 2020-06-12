Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted stay orders against the balloting process of 13 newly created Cat-I plots in G-13 sector of the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice MohsinAkhtarKayani conducted hearing of a petition filed by DrNailaIsrar working as Executive Director of Federal Government Services Hospital, Polyclinic and also issued notice to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing till June 17 in this matter.

In her petition, DrNaila made Chairman Executive Board of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Secretary Ministry of Housing & Works and Director General (DG) FGEHA as respondents. The petitioner stated that she is an employee of the Federal Government Employee, serving in BPS-20 and working as Executive Director of Federal Government Services Hospital, Polyclinic. She added that the petitioner is wife of DrIsrar Shah, who gave his body parts for rule of law and democracy in the country as a result of a bomb blast during the judicial restoration movement in District Courts F-8 Markaz Islamabad on July 17, 2007.

Naila adopted that the petitioner requested the Prime Minister that priority may be given as a “hardship” case on following grounds: “That her husband is passing life on wheelchair he needs daily Physiotherapy to pass his day to day activities. The health services are available in Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic), PIMS and Rehabilitation Centre in G-8. Requested the allotment of plot around the close vicinity of the medical facilities.”

She continued that on her request, the Prime Minister issued a “Directive” dated: 19-08-2008 to the respondent No. 2 i.e. Secretary Ministry of Housing & Works for the allotment of plot on “priority basis as a hardship case.”

She maintained that respondent No. 3 spoiled the real spirit of Prime Minister’s directive. She added that the petitioner requested to the respondent authority for the allocation of plot in the closer vicinity of medical facilities due to her husband’s medical condition but the request of the petitioner was made a shuttlecock. The petitioner informed the court that on 28-02-2009, CDA allocated 6 plots of Cat-I in the Sector I-8 and placed the same at the disposal of the respondent authority.

She further said that the latest situation is that the respondent authority in its 4th meeting held on 22-04-2020 has created 28 plots of different categories in sector G-13, Islamabad, out of which 13 plots fall in Cat-I and out of which 11 plots were allotted to some blue-eyed bureaucrats under the garb of discharge of “liabilities.” It is worth mentioning here some of the said bureaucrats already got one plot as federal government employee of Grade 22.

She told that the said 11 plots are going to be allotted to the blue-eyed bureaucrats plot numbers through balloting. The petitioner is once again been discriminated whereas the respondent authority in its 106th meeting dated 30-04-2009, supra, had already approved allotment of a Cat-I Plot in Sector G-13, Islamabad in the name of the petitioner in pursuance of the directive of the Prime Minister.

Therefore, she requested the court that the respondents may be directed to implement the decision of the respondent authority for allotment of Cat I plot in its 106th meeting held on 30-04-2009 on the directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan as a hardship case.

She also prayed to the court to direct the respondents to include the name of the petitioner in the balloting process of 13 newly created plots in Cat I in G-13, Islamabad and in the meantime, the balloting process of the 13 newly created Cat I plots in G-13, Islamabad may be stayed.