ISLAMABAD - Chinese scholar Dr. Wang Shida has said that India blinded by “double confidence” is bent upon continuing its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

“India since last August has been taking constant actions to unilaterally change the statusquo of Kashmir and continued to exacerbate regional tensions,” said Dr. Wang who is working with Institute of South Asian Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in his article published by China Economy Net on Thursday.

He said that the Indian authorities have resorted to constant high-handed policies on this issue and even “physically eliminated” the leading pro-Kashmiri activists. For example, on July 8, 2016, Burhan Wani, a key leader of Jihadist organization was killed by the Indian army in Kashmir.

This led to mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir and fierce clashes erupted with the Indian security forces, resulting in serious casualties.

The Pakistani authorities gave a flurry of reaction in return and the India-Pakistan relations tensed up once again, he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government announced the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian-administered Kashmir.

The whole of Pakistan was seething with anger over India’s unilateral move to change the status quo of Indian-administered Kashmir.

He said the Pakistani authorities, meanwhile, made frequent requests for the international community to keep a close watch and intervene on the Kashmir issue.