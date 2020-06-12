Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan has direct­ed the highups of Communication and Works Department to take ap­propriate steps for timely com­pletion of the phase-I of the Swat Motorway Project without com­prising on the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress made so far on the project here yesterday.

He also directed that all the pro­cess including land acquisition should also be completed within the stipulated time in order to ini­tiate physical work on the phase-II of the Swat Motorway Project.

He termed the Swat Motorway as an important project of the provin­cial government to provide quali­ty road information facilities to the public and to boost tourism and commercial activities in the en­tire Malakand Division and direct­ed the authorities concerned to en­sure opening of the phase-I of the Swat Motorway for all kind of traf­fic by the end of August this year.

Secretary Communication and Works, Managing Director Pa­khtunkhwa Highways Authori­ty and other concerned high ups attended the meeting. The meet­ing was briefed about the comple­tion of phase-I and progress on the phase-II of the project.

The Chief Minister was informed that phase-I of the project is near completion as the road formation has been completed whereas most of the work on the construction of five bridges and two tunnels has also been completed.

Similarly, construction of Chak­dara Interchange has been com­pleted. It was informed that the prevailing situation of COVID-19 has slightly affected the pace of work on the project, however, phase-I of Swat Motorway will be opened for all kind of traffic by the end of August this year, the au­thorities assured.

It was told that PC-I for land ac­quisition of the project has been prepared and submitted to the relevant forum for approval. The 79 kilometers long phase-II of the project would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatah Poor Swat having nine interchanges and eight bridges.

The meeting was also briefed about the proposed projects for rehabilitation of rural roads of the province and told that in col­laboration with JICA, 640 km long roads and ten bridges in various districts of the province would be rehabilitated for which PC-I has also been prepared and submitted to the relevant forum for approval.

The Chief Minister directed that realistic timelines should be giv­en for the timely completion of all process of these projects and pro­gress should be ensured as per the given timelines.