PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to relax the lockdown in tourist locations and start activities under the concept of “controlled tourism”.
Speaking to The Nation here yesterday, Tourism Corporation KP Managing Junaid Khan said that camping huts have been set up at tourist locations and hill stations and other arrangements are also being made for the tourist season and soon tourist activities may start with certain SOPs.
“Tourism industry is a major source of revenue generation for KP, especially for people who lives close to tourist spots. This is why we are making arrangements but this time we are introducing the concept of ‘controlled tourism’ to prevent the coronavirus spread,” he added.
He also said that the main aim of the controlled tourism is to prevent corona-affected people from spreading the contagion in the corona-free tourist locations.
He said the next meeting at federal level would decide about the resumption of tourism activities.
Explaining the controlled tourism, the official said that only families would be allowed to visit tourist locations and that too with anti-coronavirus SOPs.
He said the SOPs include how to maintain room services, entry and exit at hotels, sanitation facilities, walkthrough gates, hotels staff screening, measures for transportation, disinfection of vehicles at tourist spots and under which SOPs
tourists would be allowed to go outdoors.
“After the prime minister’s decision to resume tourism activities under SOPs, the KP government got SOPs approved from the cabinet. All the affairs are in fact decided by the National Tourism Coordination Board at federal level, which comprises secretaries of tourism from various provinces and tourism corporation official and other stake-holders.
This is why, we in KP just did our homework on chief minister’s directives regarding SOPs so that the hospitality industry stakeholders are already trained before resuming work in tourist locations,” Junaid Khan added.
Gohar Khan, the caretaker of a Local Government Department rest house in Nathiagali, told this correspondent by phone that there have been very few tourists in the Galyat region due to the coronavirus lockdown in recent weeks.
“At the moment, there is no tourist at our rest house. However, a small number of people sometimes visit and stay at the rest houses in Galyat after getting permission from the government authorities,” he added. It may be mentioned here that KP has tourist locations in abundance but there are still many places where roads and other facilities are required.