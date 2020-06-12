Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The MQM-P leader was attending the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led multi-party conference at the Chief Minister’s House when he came to know that he had contracted the infection.

Khawaja Izhar left the conference soon after becoming aware of it.

At least three MQM-P leaders and provincial lawmakers have so far tested positive for the virus before him, namely party’s coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari and MPAs Mangla Sharma and Ali Khurshidi.