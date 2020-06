Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran to discuss the arrangements of the National Assembly Secretariat for the federal budget 2020-21, which will be presented today (Friday). The PTI government will present its second budget for the next fiscal year 2020-21 in the National Assembly, which is being dubbed as a ‘corona-budget.’ Both the leaders discussed the arrangements for upcoming budget 2020-21 and other related matters.