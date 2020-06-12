Share:

ISLAMABAD - Netflix have added a Black Lives Matter section to the streaming service. In a statement detailing the move, Netflix explained the aim is to highlight ‘powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience’. A host of shows have been removed from various services following the recent Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place primarily in the US and the UK and now bosses have launched a new section. The Black Lives Matter section of the site features 47 films and series including Beyonce’s Homecoming, Dear White People and When They See Us. A spokesperson for the streaming service explained: ‘When we say Black Lives Matter, we also mean Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. When you log onto Netflix, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.’