Karachi - The decision has been taken to demolish illegal constructions and the ongoing action in this regard will be intensified, said Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here yesterday. The provincial information minister said that those who risked human lives would not be forgiven. He added that any attempt to illegally alter map of the metropolis would be thwarted.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in his statement on Thursday further said that concerned officers of Sindh Building Control Authority had been directed to take strict action against illegal constructions.

The provincial information minister said that incidents of collapse of buildings in Karachi were happening frequently which was not tolerable in any way. He said that there were some buildings in Karachi which were constructed before the establishment of Pakistan and their condition was very dilapidated, adding that, the people were living in the buildings under Pagri system.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that notices had been issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority to the residents of these dilapidated buildings to vacate these buildings immediately, but the residents of the buildings were not ready to leave. The provincial Information Minister said that establishment of separate courts for the Sindh Building Control Authority would be very helpful in eradicating illegal constructions. He said that the Sindh government was also taking stern action against the officers and officials of Sindh Building Control Authority who were involved in allowing illegal constructions. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that at present there are 422 buildings in Karachi which were in a very dilapidated condition. The provincial Information Minister said that notices had also been issued to the occupants of these buildings to vacate the buildings.

The provincial Minister said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of innocent lives in the collapse of a residential building in Lyari. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was striving to prevent any incident in future in which any innocent life was lost. The provincial information minister said that people should also co-operate with the government in a way that when they were asked to get the buildings vacated, they should do so immediately. “No illegal construction will be allowed in the future,” he said. The provincial minister for local government said that if any official of the SBCA was found involved in assisting any illegal construction at any level in the future, he would be punished severely. “Because it is a matter of human lives, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard,” he said.