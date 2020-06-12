Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to immediately lift the ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat but due to non-implementation on this decision by Sindh province wheat prices skyrocketed.

Wheat prices in Rahim Yar Khan rose by Rs 150 per 40 kg to Rs 1,800 in just one day while wheat prices in Bahawalpur reached Rs 1,850 and in Lahore Rs 1,900.

Imports of wheat from abroad on an emergency basis should be done for controlling flour prices

Failure to do so could lead to a new flour crisis at record high prices.

According to details, a few days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the immediate lifting of the ban on inter-provincial and inter-district transport of wheat.

According to sources, after the announcement of the Prime Minister, the Punjab Food Department immediately removed its check posts at Kot Sabzal near Rahim Yar Khan. after removing check posts by Rahim Yar Khan, wheat & flour etc transportation to sindh and Balochistan restored.

The restructions were immediately abolished while restrictions on inter-district transport of wheat across Punjab were also lifted, causing the prices of wheat to fall immediately after a fall of Rs 100 to Rs 1,650 per 40 kg.

But Sindh does not immediately lift ban on inter-provincial transport and also not remove check posts on Sindh-Punjab border Experts have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to import wheat from abroad on an emergency basis and give it to flour mills through the food department so that the price of flour can also come down by the policy.