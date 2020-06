Share:

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has imposed fine amounting to 40 million rupees on six Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for not maintaining the required fuel stocks as per terms and conditions of the licences awarded to them.

In a news release, OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said fine of five million rupees each has been imposed on Attock Petroleum Limited, Puma, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Hascol, and 10 million rupees each on Shell Pakistan and Total Parco Pakistan Limited.

He said all oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure regular supply of petroleum products to their retail outlets, otherwise fine would be imposed on them as per the law.

The OMCs are required to deposit the fine within 30 days and can seek review of the Ogra orders after payment of 50pc fine also within 30 days. The companies have also been asked to improve the supplies to their outlets immediately otherwise further fine could be imposed on continued contravention of the rules.