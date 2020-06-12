TIMERGARA - Over 600 passengers and drivers were fined for violation of SOPs in Lower Dir district here on Thursday, police said.
Following the directives of DPO Abdur Rashid Lower Dir, the traffic police issued challans to over 600 passengers and drivers near traffic police headquarters at Trai for violation of SOPs, they said. Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and in charge Lower Dir traffic police Shad Muhammad Khan supervised the crackdown.
The fine was imposed on a total of 230 drivers for violation of the official fare list and the extra amount charged was paid back to the passengers.Talking to the media here, Shah Jamil and Shad Muhammad said that the crackdown would continue against drivers and passengers for violating government SOPs issued to control the spread of coronavirus.