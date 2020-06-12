Share:

TIMERGARA - Over 600 passengers and drivers were fined for violation of SOPs in Lower Dir district here on Thursday, police said.

Following the directives of DPO Abdur Rashid Lower Dir, the traffic police issued chal­lans to over 600 passengers and drivers near traffic police headquarters at Trai for viola­tion of SOPs, they said. Assistant Commission­er Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and in charge Lower Dir traffic police Shad Muham­mad Khan supervised the crackdown.

The fine was imposed on a total of 230 driv­ers for violation of the official fare list and the extra amount charged was paid back to the passengers.Talking to the media here, Shah Ja­mil and Shad Muhammad said that the crack­down would continue against drivers and pas­sengers for violating government SOPs issued to control the spread of coronavirus.