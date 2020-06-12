Share:

Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 107 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 125,933. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,463.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), record 6,397 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 47,382 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 46,828 in Sindh, 15,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,673 in Balochistan, 6,699 in Islamabad, 1,030 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 534 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 890 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 776 in Sindh, 632 in KP, 75 in Balochistan, 65 in Islamabad, 15 in GB and 10 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 809,169 coronavirus tests and 28,344 in last 24 hours. 40,247 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.