ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was in a position to export safety equipment in the health sector which was a big milestone.

He was addressing a news conference after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministries of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) and Science and Technology.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza signed the MoU on the behalf of the Ministry of NHSR&C.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Hussain said "Today we are not only in position to cater the local needs of the medical equipment including masks, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators but also export many of these which is a tremendous success", the federal minister stated.

He said "We currently have export orders of medical equipment worth 100 million dollars."

Earlier, Pakistan was facing shortage of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 and was depending on the other countries.

The efforts of our scientists and engineers in achieving self-reliance in manufacturing medical equipment locally has in fact turned the calamity into an opportunity. He informed that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) received 57 designs of ventilators and selected 12 out of those while Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved three designs.

The MoU with the Health ministry is important for the development of the medical sector and will be a milestone for research in the field of health.

"We will also increase cooperation with private medical device manufacturers", Fawad Hussain said. He said around 200 acres land was acquired in Faisalabad for establishing an industry of medical equipment.

He said Pakistan would soon become a net exporter of medical devices with all such endeavours.

He revealed that Pakistan was the first country in the Islamic world to have a genetic study of Coronavirus.

No such country was involved in this kind of research so far which Pakistani scientists and engineers are pursuing, he said.

Pakistan has not only achieved success in transforming its health sector but became an active partner of international research effort to deal with COVID-19 which is a landmark for Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of doctors, paramedics and those universities and departments taking a lead in fighting this novel virus.

"Nations achieve greatness after overcoming such difficulties with utmost courage and bravery. And the way our nation is fighting this challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects our future will be splendid one," he hoped.