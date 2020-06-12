Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan National Heart Association in collaboration with various organisations has intensified the campaign to sensitise public and government authorities against the negative implications of excessive use of tobacco and sugary drinks on human health.

A meeting of various organizations was held on Thursday through video link under the auspices of PANAH in which doctors, HDF, SPARC, Nijat Trust, Kidney Welfare, Women Welfare, Fatima Malik Association, tobacco victims, media persons, political, social, lawyers participated.

On the occasion, President PANAH Maj. Gen. Masud-ur-RehmanKiani said in his address that they have decided to invigorate the PANAH Awareness Campaign in the country to create awareness about the negative implications of tobacco and sugary drinks on the human health.

especially in the context of high rate of diabetic issues and heart diseases in the country.

Tobacco and sugary drinks are harmful to human health where they can lead to an increase in diseases. There are solid reasons why their use weakens the immune system, which makes it difficult to fight diseases like coronavirus, he said.