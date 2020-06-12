Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday released a list of 41 healthcare professionals including doctors and paramedics who lost their lives in battle against novel coronaviurs (COVID-19) demanding from the government a relief package for the aggrieved families.

A statement released by PMA Secretary General (SG) Dr. QaiserSajjad said that till now 38 doctors and three paramedics have died due to COVID-19. According to the list, 19 doctors from Punjab, none from Sindh, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), four from Baluchistan and one from GilgitBaltistan (GB) lost life due to COVID-19. Three paramedics who died after getting infected with the virus belonged to Islamabad and Karachi. PMA expressed its concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 patients and over the increasing number of deaths due to coronavirus. It said that we are also concerned over the increasing burden on healthcare workers and at the corona designated hospitals.

PMA has been continuously issuing health alerts and suggestions for government and preventive measures for the public since 22nd January 2020. At that time, the number of deaths in China was just six and corona positive patients were 300, the pandemic was then in its initial stages. Unfortunately, nobody paid attention to our concerns, they did not listen to what the doctors were saying.

Now the result of this negligence is obvious till now more than 120,000 patients have been found coronavirus positive and 2,356 patients have died due to coronavirus.