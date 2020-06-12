Share:

Bahawalpur - Police foiled attempt to cause loss of Rs 044 million to national exchequer, SSP investigation M.Saleem Khan Niazi said this while adderssing to a Press conference that Saddar circle police achieved great success by arresting 9 accused and recovered stolen goods and weapons. In the area of Saddar Bahawalpur police station, unidentified assailants robbed a 44-tonne vehicle from inside the wapda workshop. Bahawalpur Saddar police registered a case while initiating the operation. District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and formed a team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Aslam Sabir SHO thana Saddar Bahawalpur Muslim Zia headed a team comprising Muhammad Akhtar ASI and employees tasked to arrest the accused and recover the stolen goods. The District Police Officer remained in constant touch with the team. The team worked day and night, using modern technology. The accused were identified as Muhammad Hassan, Nawaz, Zabloon Masih, Wasim Masih, Salman Masih, Shahbaz, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Khalid and Shahbaz, On the identification of the arrested accused, 44 tons of copper weighing Rs. 044 million was recovered.