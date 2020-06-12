Share:

Rawalpindi - Police along with district health department on Thursday thwarted an attempt of supplying unhygienic meat in different parts of city while nabbing nine butchers, informed a police spokesman.

A case has been registered against the accused, whereas, the unhygienic meat weighing 1000kg was discarded, he added. Four vehicles were also confiscated by the police being used for supplying rotten meat in the city, he said.

According to him, Shahid Mehmood, an inspector of district health department, brought into notice of high ups of Saddar Division that some butchers could make attempt to supply unhygienic meat in the city. Taking action, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin has beefed up security at Girja Road by placing various pockets and stationing cops. During checking, the police caught a carry van and three rickshaws loaded with 1000kg unhygienic meat. Police also held some nine suppliers and locked them up in police station where they have been identified as Muhammad Younas, Imran Khan, Ishtiaq, ZakirUllah, Ishaq Khan, Fazal e Rabi, AmjadRauf, Zohaib and Muhammad Farooq. A case has been registered against the accused on complaint of health inspector, he said. SP Saddar Zia Uddin briefed CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas about police action against the butchers involved in supplying rotten meat to citizens. He told police are also carrying raids to arrest their facilitators.

Meanwhile, New Town police claimed to have arrested four members of motorcycle lifting gang and recovered 24 motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Adil Dar, Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Arslan and QamarBasharat, against whom cases were also registered. Police traced out the gang members under the command of SP Rawal Division RaiMazharIqbal, informed police spokesman.