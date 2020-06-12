Share:

KARACHI - As the national oil marketing company, PSO continues to fulfill its obligations by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel at PSO stations nationwide. The company’s daily average sale and market share in both petrol and diesel have increased significantly in June’20 as compared to the last eleven (11) months due to the shift in demand from other companies’ outlets. The current daily average sale of PSO has increased significantly by almost 122% in these days of June’20 as compared to last eleven (11) months per day average sales in both products i.e. PMG and HSD. The, average sales of PSO is over 33,800 MT/per day vs. 15,200 MT/per day last eleven (11) months. Despite the strain on PSO’s supply chain, as a responsible corporate citizen, PSO remains committed to fueling the nation under all circumstances. PSO is working 24X7 to ensure we meet the Nation’s fuel needs and keep the wheels of the economy turning. PSO will always fulfill our commitment to the nation”.