Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday sealed site offices of three illegal housing schemes in Murree and advised people to not invest their hard earned money in these illegal housing schemes.

The housing schemes, located on in MouzaKarlot in Murree, were identified as Sanam Garden, Judicial Town and OGDC Housing Scheme, administrations of which were advertising their schemes without the approval of the civic body.

According to RDA Spokesman Hafiz Mohammad Irfan, RDA Director General (DG)Ammara Khan asked the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) branch to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

He said the enforcement team, under supervision of Deputy Director Planning Sami Ullah Khan Niazi, along with local police conducted operation and sealed site offices of three illegal housing societies.

He said that the owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes booking offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

RDA spokesman said the Director General RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development / construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken according to the law. He said RDA advised the general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme whose status has been declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses, he said.

RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes.