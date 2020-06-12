Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has directed overhauling of Pakistan Railways and downsizing of unnecessary and incompetent employees working in the department.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the employees are not loyal with their department.

No report on train accidents has been submitted in the court so far, he added.

The CJP has also expressed dissatisfaction on the statement of Railways secretary, saying that Railways department, its engines and trains have failed to perform.