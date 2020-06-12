Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite COVID-19 challenges, Serena Hotels continue to use the digital platform in engaging the community through their various initiatives. It has recently concluded Season 4 of its nationwide music talent hunt platform “Sarangi”, whose theme this year was “Hamd-O-Naat”, with the jury announcing the winners of the competition online. Sarangi is one of Serena Hotels’ cultural diplomacy initiatives that aims to foster the rich cultural heritage of the country and promote arts and activities that inspire peace and hope. Over the years it has become a powerful platform that gives hitherto undiscovered musical talent from around the country the chance to step forward by sending a sample of their performance online, to be discovered and polished by the professionals in the music industry. This year’s competition, which kicked off at the beginning of Ramadan, received more than 150 submissions from promising vocal talent in the art of Hamd and Naat from all over the country. The end of season judging event for Serena Sarangi Competition is usually a star-studded affair, however due to Covid-19 the event had to be held in a limited setting with the participants showcasing their talent via video link. However, the quality of the competitors made up for this and the jury consisting of Sufi folk maestro Arieb Azhar, legendary Qawwal Asif Ali Santoo and leading music producer Sarmad Ghafoor, found it difficult to pick a single winner. Osaid Alam, an FSc. from Punjab College of IT, was picked as one of the winners. Inspired by world renowned Naatkhwan Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah, Osaid started reciting Naats from a young age. He was mentored by his teacher Syed Manzoor Ul Konain Shah who helped him polish his talent and passion and won a number of Provincial and National Naat competitions to-date.