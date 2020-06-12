Share:

FAISALABAD - Armed robbers killed a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in the area of Civil Lines police station. Police spokesman said on Thursday that Athar Rasheed after getting cash from a local bank came on a photocopy shop near Crescent Mills when two armed bandits on a motorcycle entered his shop. They snatched cash of Rs.80,000 at gunpoint and injured shopkeeper Athar Rasheed when he resisted. The injured was rushed to the Allied Hospital where he breathed his last. Meanwhile, the accused managed to escape from the scene alongwith snatched amount. Further investigations were underway.