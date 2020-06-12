Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Ali Aziz have said that the government of Sindh is solely responsible for devastation of the province and plight of its masses.

Addressing a press briefing in the committee room 2 of Sindh Assembly here on Thursday, they said the Sindh government instead of serving people was busy in criticizing the Federal Government, according to a news release.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said one should visit the JPMC Hospital Karachi to see a glimpse of the sufferings of poor masses. He said the people were protesting because they did not get proper treatment. He said in past Sindh CM used to raise hue and cry about coronavirus and now he was raising a hue and cry about national economic council.

He further said the Chief Minister of Sindh was spreading hatred. He said SDCL was not an East India Company. He said the Green Line project was the project of the Federal government. He said today session of Sindh assembly was held but members were given no report about any quarter.

He said there was a need of slapping financial emergency in Sindh. He further said they had now bought vehicles to control locusts. He said water schemes of Karachi were not being completed by them. He said Pak Oasis Company of ‘Bara Sahib’ was given contracts of 800 RO plants and these RO plants were not in running condition. He told that the stories of Pak Oasis, Malik Riaz and Murad Ali Shah were present with JITs.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said if Sindh got any progress, it was the PPP that would show unhappiness. He said objection on SIDL was behind understanding. He asked why the Sindh rulers were angry when there was a matter of progress and prosperity of Sindh.

He asked they had no objection on IDCL. He said they had no objection in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and Qaim Ali Shah. He said now they had objections on Sindh Infrastructure Development Company.

He said in fact only one company had progressed and prospered in Sindh. He said Omni Group has made progress and prosperity since 2008. He said yesterday CM again used the ugly trick to play Sindh Card. He said Benazir Bhutto was the chain of four provinces, but the present rulers by misusing the 18th amendment broke this chain. He said the PPP had always hatched conspiracies to weaken the Federation.

He said Sindh Chief Minister should be ashamed on what he said yesterday. He said Sindh chief minister slapped lockdown to destroy the economy of Pakistan. He said the same company had worked in the period of Nawaz Sharif and it was acceptable. Now when this company wanted to install RO plants in Sindh, the rulers of Sindh became angry.

He said PTI had given health insurance cover of Rs2billion to the people of Thar. They were given assistance with help of cards. He said the rulers of Sindh had even failed to repair the gutter lines of Larkana.

He said Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Green Line. He said when it was Karachi Infrastructure Development Company, the Chief Minister would support it and had no objection on it. He asked would the Sindh rulers be still unhappy if PTI name this company as Sachal Infrastructure Company.

He said the rulers indulged in corruption through the Omni Group company. He said Sindh government was lying about ventilators. It had already been handed over 76 ventilators by the Federal government but it was still lying that ventilators were not received. He said where these ventilators were gone, when they were not available for patients.

He said no one had stopped Sindh Chief Minister to visit the Prime Minister House. He said he was lying plainly when he claimed that he was at the airport when he was asked not to visit the PM House. He said the talks held in the meeting should be made public. He said there were 6 representatives of Sindh and three representatives of the Federation.

He asked Murad Ali to stop playing the Sindh card. He said the report of auditor general said that they had done a corruption of Rs957billion. He said this provincial government had made whole Sindh Thar. He said our Captain wanted to give water to Karachi, but these people were not happy.