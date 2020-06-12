Share:

Recently, the government ordered an ease to the lockdown, but the data regarding the cases of Covid-19 is quite alarming. In South Asia, Pakistan is ranked among the highest in the number of confirmed cases. The government has collected enough of funds to provide subsidies to those in need, instead of opening businesses and allowing the virus to spread. Such an approach can lead to a great loss of life. As such, the lockdown should be re-imposed until further notice to prevent risking millions of lives.

MARYAM SAFDAR,

Islamabad.