LAHORE - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that tourism can be made a good source of revenue generation. He said this while presiding over a meeting in which briefing was given on matters related to tourism department and old monuments on Thursday. Advisor on Tourism said that tourism would be promoted at all costs despite meagre resources. He said, “Lahore has great cultural heritage to attract tourists and local people are also not aware of the importance of certain historic points.” Asif Mehmood said that legislation work to set up Tourism Authority was underway as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision pertaining to promotion of tourism would be implemented in letter and spirit. He said, “It is our responsibility to provide friendly environment to tourists at tourist spots.” He further said that tourist guides would be given training besides their registration. Registration of 2,000 hotels, 3,000 restaurants, 14,000 travel agencies is expected to be linked with tourism. Jahangir and Nur Jahan tombs are also being revived besides others old monuments.