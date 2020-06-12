Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while two more were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the security forces’ vehicle near Miran Shah in North Waziristan district. The incident took place when the troops were conducting routine patrolling in South East of Miran Shah, North Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. The martyrs include Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq. Last month, seven paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan. In April, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan district.