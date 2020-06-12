Share:

The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States and Iraq said.

"On the security partnership, the two countries recognised that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the Daesh(ISIS) threat, over the coming months the US would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests. The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq", the statement issued by the US Department of State on late Thursday said.

Ahead of the talks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasised that the US and Iraq need a strategic partnership to move forward and reap mutual benefits.

On 5 January, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. The resolution was approved after the United States killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad. Members of parliament concluded that the US action violated Iraq's sovereignty.