LAHORE - Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Sunday said the FIA had some solid information and proofs regarding Asghar Khan’s case, and he was ready to divulge these if called upon to do so by the apex court.

While talking to reporters here, Malik said that the information the FIA had with it regarding the Mehran Bank scam could help the court to reach the right conclusion.

To a question, he said that interior ministry had issued red warrants of Gen Musharraf besides writing to the Interpol for his arrest.

Malik grilled Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for making the visit of Istanbul Mayor what he called a ‘provincial affair’. He was of the view that chief minister should have received the mayor as a guest of Pakistan and not of a province. “Had Raja Riaz done this as chief minister, he would have been accused of high treason for such an act,” he said, adding the chief minister was sending a negative message by doing so.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Ch Ahmad Mukhtar Sunday said that those accused of getting bribe from the ISI should be awarded punishment as per law.