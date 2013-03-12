

QUETTA - A protest rally was taken out by the members of Balochistan Bar Association on Monday against the kidnapping of the Prosecutor General Balochistan Wasey Tareen and his non-recovery.

The rally was led by the advocate leaders Rehmatullah Bareech, Ali Ahmed Kurd, Baz Muhammad which, passing through various routes of the City, culminated into a protest demo in front of the Governor House. Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that two weeks had lapsed but govt had failed to recover the PG Wasey Treen which had mounted the uncertainty among the lawyers circles.

They said that kidnapping for ransom had turned a lucrative business in the province and people were abducted in broad day light and millions were demanded for their ransom.