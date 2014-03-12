ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the PM on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday left for the United Kingdom to participate in the second review of the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue on 12-13 March 2014.
He will also participate in the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group Meeting on March 14.
