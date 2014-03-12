Samir steers UNM to crucial win

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's pride Davis Cupper and country's first US scholar athlete Samir Iftikhar from Wapda staged a marathon comeback to register thumping victory against Henry Craig 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to help University of New Mexico (UNM) men's tennis team stun No 57 Denver 4-3 at the Linda Estes Tennis Complex. Tayyab Iftikhar, father of Samir, told The Nation that the scores were tied at three matches each and the UNM fate lied on Samir’s shoulders. “Samir won the first set 6-3, but Craig fought back and took the second set 7-5 after long baseline battle. Fortunately, Samir's fitness enabled him to remain strong and overcame Craig in the third set to clinch the match in the deciding point for UNM.” Samir said: “The main thing is that our team won the match and we will continue to play well for UNM.”–Staff Reporter

IMGC sports gala, prize distribution held

ISLAMABAD - A colorful Sports Gala and prize distribution ceremony was held here at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMGC) G-10/4 on Tuesday. Presenting the report of colleges sporting achievements during 2013-2014, Principal Prof Musarat Parveen said: “Our girls did a remarkable job in the Quaid-e-Azam University Inter-Collegiate volleyball and badminton events, where the college girls grab top positions.” Chief guest DG PWD Islamabad Attaulhaq Akhtar praised the outstanding performances of the college students. The best players were given cash prizes along with certificates and trophies for their outstanding performances. Naila Bano was named the best athlete of the year, Hira Khalid was declared best sports girl while Komal Shahid was on top in extra-curricular activities.–Staff Reporter

Sports Gala held at Beaconhouse

ISLAMABAD - Beaconhouse Senior Branch Gulrez Colony organised their annual sports gala at sports ground where the sports torch was carried by Qasim Jalal and Zainab Khan. Wushu, kung-fu, gymnastics and other track and field events were organized in which more than 500 male and female students of senior classes demonstrated their skills and were dully applauded by the pack to the capacity venue. Test cricketers Azhar Ali and M Wasim were the chief guests on the occasion and thanked the organisers for giving them the opportunity to watch such an organised gala and said: “We are quite impressed with the student's performances.” Branch head Sidra Qasim thanked the chief guests, parents, students and staff for making the event a success. Later, the students were awarded trophies and shields. –Staff Reporter

Mehak lifts Open Chess title

LAHORE - Mehak Gul lifted the title of the 2nd Sheheryar Open Chess Tournament women category organised here by Chess Association of Punjab (CAP). Mehak also holds the record of being the youngest Olympian from Pakistan as she has represented Pakistan chess team at World Chess Olympiads in Istanbul 2012 at the age of 12. Arooj Saeed from Lahore stood second while Iqra Hassan from Jhang got third. In the open men’s category, Hamid Hassan from Lahore was winner while Khalid Ashraf from Lahore and Sadeem Lodhi from Multan were second and third. This was the second yearly tournament by the CAP where women chess players may also choose to play among the male players. Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) secretary Dr Naeem Hamid Mirza distributed trophies among the position holders.–Staff Reporter

Colony/Newage on top in National Polo

LAHORE – Colony/Newage were on top in the Porsche National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2014 here at the Lahore Polo Club. Two matches were decided on Tuesday. In the first match, Colony/Newage defeated Army by 11-9. Matias Vial Perez of Colony/Newage slammed seven goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hit four. From the losing side, Oliver Hipwood Oliver Hipwood scored four goals while Maj Gen Isfandiyar Ali Khan Pataudi and Maj Haseeb Minhas scored three and two goals respectively. In the second match, Ittehad Textile defeated Army Blues by 5-3. From the winning side, Jaun Cruze Losada scored three goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed two. From the losing side, Agha Musa Ali Khan scored two goals while Jamie Le Hardy scored one.–Staff Reporter