ISLAMABAD: Strengthening of unity and solidarity between all Islamic faiths, including Shia and Sunni Muslims is among Iran's major strategies, senior Iranian diplomat said.

Mehdi Honardoost, Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

Referring to the existing crises the world of Islam is facing, Honardoost stressed importance of preserving the Islamic unity in order to fight against terrorist threats.

Iran's major strategy focuses on avoiding any tension and discord among Muslims and Islamic societies, said the diplomat.

On Tehran-Islamabad relations, Honardoost said the two enjoy long-lasting relations.

Iranian officials have underlined importance of strengthening cooperation with friendly and neighboring countries, particularly in the post-sanctions era, he said.

Anti-Iran sanctions were lifted on January 16.

For his part, the Pakistani minister called for following policies which concentrate on unity among all Islamic governments.

He further announced that Islamabad is to host an international meeting on proximity of Islamic schools of thoughts in August.