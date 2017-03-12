Lahore - Auto sales continued to witness strong growth in 8MFY17 (ex-Taxi scheme), as Feb 2017 car sales (including LCV’s and Jeeps) came at par with expectations. On MoM basis, sales declined 6% (5-Year Avg. contraction of 8% MoM) due to lesser number of working days.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) volumes remained strong (ex-Taxi scheme) due to robust sales volumes of Wagon-R and Bolan in 8MFY17. Wagon-R reached new heights with 1,638 units in Feb 2017.

Indus Motors (INDU) witnessed contraction during 8MFY17 due to operational issues. ‘Fortuner’ sales in Feb 2017 stood at 237 units (+6.6x YoY) where the waiting period is ~6 months with a premium reaching to 5lacs.

Honda Car (HCAR) sales continued to depict robust trend. Moreover, HCAR recently initiated bookings for newly launched BR-V. As per our channel checks, around 2,000 BR-Vs have been booked up till now.

Tractor manufacturers continued to witness buoyancy in sales with off-take growing by 80% in 8MFY17. We expect better off-take during FY17 on the back of lower retail price (reduced GST) and improving crop yield, while continuation of fertilizer subsidy will further support liquidity among farmers. Truck sales of PAMA member companies in 8MFY17 remained strong. Major increase was seen in sales of GHNI followed by Master Corporation and HINO.