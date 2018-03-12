KHYBER AGENCY - The Khasadar force on Sunday claimed to have recovered 20 snipes from a truck coming from Afghanistan at Torkham border. Political Naib-Tehsildar Torkham Tehsinullah said that the Khasadar personnel recovered the weapons from the truck (NGR-779) during a routine checking at the border. He said that the guns (in parts) had been hidden in spare tyres of the vehicle.

The truck driver, identified as Noor Gul Agha, an Afghan, was arrested and later sent to a lock up in Landi Kotal for further investigation.

HASHISH RECOVERED

Staff Reporter from Kohat adds: Kohat police recovered a huge quantity of hashish and arrested three suspected drug smugglers in separate incidents.

According to details, acting on a tip off a picket was set up on Kohat-Orakzai Agency road.

Police signalled a Suzuki van bearing registration number CS1437 Sind coming from Orakzai Agency to stop.

When the driver did not stop, the police chased the van.

The van collided with a Suzuki van bearing registration number BD 3581 Peshawar parking on a roadside.

The police during search recovered nine and a half kilogramme of fine quality hashish from secret cavities of the van.

The police also arrested a smuggler Jasim Ali son of Mustafa Ali resident of Sher Kot.

An FIR was registered at Police Station Usterzai. Till last reports further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed was searching vehicles on the Indus Highway, where they saw a Suzuki Pick-up bearing registration number PRL 7136 coming from Dara Adam Khel.

The police signalled it to stop.

During the search, the police recovered 3,720 gram of hashish. The police also arrested two smugglers sitting in the vehicle. The arrested smugglers were identified as Sadiq Imran son of Haleem Shah and Imran Khan son of Sahib Nor, residents of Malanga Abad Jungle Khil Kohat city.

The police have registered a the case against the two smugglers.