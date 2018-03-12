HYDERABAD: The Jamshoro police have arrested 3 suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping and motorbike snatching and recovered 24 motorbikes and weapons.

SP Suhai Aijaz told a press conference in Jamhoro district on Sunday that the suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects in Petaro area on Saturday.

The suspected were identified as Mushtaq Lakho, Majeed Lakho and Shaukhat Lakho. Suhai Aijaz said that Mushtaq was involved in around 50 crimes of robberies and kidnappings. According to SP, the gang whose 2 members escaped during the encounter stole and snatched motorbikes from Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro and other districts.

Following their arrest 24 motorbikes were recovered from different areas of Hyderabad and Jamshoro besides a Mazda van and cash received as ransom amount in a kidnapping. Suhai said further investigation was underway and the police were trying to catch other members and criminals associated in the business of buying stolen motorbikes.–APP