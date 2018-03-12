LAHORE - French authorities have arrested another PIA crew member allegedly involved in heroin smuggling, spokesman for airline said on Sunday.

It merits mentioning here that French authorities had also arrested a crew member Tanvir Gulzar on Saturday who, during preliminary interrogation, revealed that another steward Amir Moeen Alizai was also his facilitator. On his lead, Alizai was also arrested.

French authorities have not divulged further details to Pakistani counterparts in this regard. They have not revealed the quantity of heroin recovered. Panic gripped the other crew members who were also questioned by the French authorities, sources in the airline said.

In many incidents, narcotic was recovered from national flag carrier’s planes or from the possession of its crew members during last five years. In the current incident of narcotics peddling, a flight steward of PIA was held on Saturday by Paris authorities while trying to smuggle heroin.

The PIA flight PK-749 arrived in Paris from Islamabad where the drug worth millions of rupees was recovered from the steward during routine checking. Spokesman Mashhood Tajwar told this scribe that flight steward Tanveer Gulzar was detained in Paris by French authorities and had been suspended by PIA. A departmental inquiry was also initiated against him. But Amir Alizai’s status was not yet clear since he was arrested on pointation of Tanvir Gulzar. If he was not released within couple of days he would also be treated in accordance with law. Both can also be dismissed from service if found guilty by the French authorities.